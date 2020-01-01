Expect to pucker up, because this strain will send your tastebuds a-tinglin’. Bright green in color with a distinct sour apple candy aroma, Sour Apple lives up to its name. You won’t get a sugar rush from this strain—it may leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is good for after work or on a lazy afternoon. A cross between Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99, Sour Apple at its best is extremely potent. Try this strain if you’re looking to relax and ease stress.