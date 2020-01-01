 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Strawberry Haze Disposable Cartridge 0.5g
Strawberry Haze Disposable Cartridge 0.5g

by Hellavated by Avitas

Hellavated by Avitas Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Haze Disposable Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Strawberry Haze

Strawberry Haze

Arjan's Strawberry Haze was created by Arjan and introduced on the market in 2006. In 2005, Strawberry Haze won 1st prize at the Green House Very Important Smokers Panel. The buds of Strawberry Haze smell of strawberries and provide a sweet taste, which is heightened when roots are given free reign in soil. It is characterized as a tall plant with long branches. It is a simple plant to grow and maintain, as it is known to be adaptable to humidity. Flowering time is approximately 10 weeks with a THC level up to 20% and CBD of 1.2%.

About this brand

Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!