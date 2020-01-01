 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Purple Cookie Dough Pre-Rolls 5g 10-Pack

Purple Cookie Dough Pre-Rolls 5g 10-Pack

by Hells Canyon Cannabis Company

Write a review
Hells Canyon Cannabis Company Cannabis Pre-rolls Purple Cookie Dough Pre-Rolls 5g 10-Pack

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Cookie Dough is a wonderfully potent Girl Scout Cookies phenotype. This particular version of the West Coast’s most popular strain exhibits an orange/yellowish sheen of trichomes and a pungent doughy aroma. Cookie Dough’s effects align closely with GSC’s, offering medical-grade sedation on the body and a well-lit mind that borders on speedy. Enjoy this strain as a means to stimulate appetite and dull physical pain while remaining mentally alert. Beginners beware, as this potent phenotype can be overwhelming. Negative effects such as mild dizziness and dry eyes have been noted by some consumers.  

About this brand

Hells Canyon Cannabis Company Logo