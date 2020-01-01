About this product

Original This salve is a household favorite! Ingredients: hemp seed, coconut, and avocado oils is infused with 200mg of 99.5% Pure Hemp Oil Extract CBD, natural beeswax, arnica, frankincense, patchouli, peppermint and tea tree therapeutic grade essential oils help bring added comfort. Weight: 135 grams Products on this site contain a value of 0.3% or less THC. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.