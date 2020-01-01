About this product

UNSCENTED For those who are sensitive to essential oils or those who simply want a less “heady” scent than the original. Ingredients: hemp seed, coconut, and avocado oils is infused with 200mg of 99.5% Pure Hemp Oil Extract CBD, natural beeswax, and double the Arnica as our other salves. Unscented is also suitable for use on pets cuts or rough dry paws. Weight: 27 grams.