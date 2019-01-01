 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hemp Bombs 15 CT CBD Capsules

by Hemp Bombs

About this product

Hemp Bombs 15-Count CBD Capsules are a premium blend of Cannabidiol in an easily digestible capsule form. Our CBD Capsules provide you with a mix of all-natural ingredients and therapeutic benefits that can positively impact your health. Mainly, these benefits come from the way CBD interacts with your body’s natural processes. Hemp Bombs sources its CBD from pure CBD Isolate, with zero THC. Then, quality control teams test our products to prepare them for the consumer. Supplement Facts Serving Size: 1-2 Capsules Servings Per Container: 15-Count Bottle (15mg of CBD per Capsule) Organic Cannabidiol (CBD) Calcium (Citrate/Carbonate) Magnesium (Oxide/Glycinate) Proprietary Blend L-Theanine, GABA, Magnolia Bark, Scutellaria, Passiflora

About this brand

Hemp Bombs is a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium CBD products with a full-array of products designed to fit your unique needs and dedicated to bring you the best quality of CBD. At Hemp Bombs, our CBD Supplements and OTCs include CBD gummies, capsules, oils, syrup, e-liquids, and pain rub. Our CBD is sourced from premium-grade Industrial Hemp that is free of heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants. In addition to strict sourcing requirements, we have established a strict set of quality control standards, including third-party lab testing.