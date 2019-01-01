About this product
Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies feature 15mg of premium CBD to support an active and positive lifestyle. If you are on the move and looking for an effortless way to optimize your wellbeing each day, our 15-count CBD Gummies are the perfect option. Supplement Facts Serving Size: 1-2 CBD Gummies Gummies Per Container: 15 Ingredients Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD), Proprietary Blend L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora & Melatonin Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors
