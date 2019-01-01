About this product
Our original CBD Gummies are a customer favorite. Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies provide a 15mg serving of CBD per gummy to optimize your well-being and encourage relaxation. If you are on the move and looking for an effortless way to live a balanced and positive lifestyle, CBD Gummies may be the option for you. Product Info • 15mg of CBD per gummy • 450mg of CBD total • Tested by Independent Labs Supplement Facts Serving Size: 1-2 CBD Gummies Gummies Per Container: 30 Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD), Proprietary Blend: L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora & Melatonin Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors
