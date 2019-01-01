About this product
Experience total relaxation with Hemp Bombs 30-Count High Potency Gummies. Each delicious CBD Gummy contains 25 mg of premium Cannabidiol. Our High Potency CBD Gummies contain a blend of CBD and botanicals to help support a balanced lifestyle. Product Info 30-Count of HP Gummies 25 mg of CBD per Gummy Tested by Independent Labs SUPPLEMENT FACTS Serving Size: 1-2 gummies Gummies Per Container: 30 Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD) Proprietary Blend: L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora & Melatonin Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.