Hemp Bombs 5 CT CBD Gummies - High Potency

by Hemp Bombs

About this product

Hemp Bombs’ High Potency CBD Gummies are perfect for total relaxation. Each delicious CBD gummy contains 25 mg of premium CBD.  Our High Potency Gummies are specifically designed to help relieve anxiety, stress and promote total tranquility for those who may need a higher CBD concentration. Product Info 25 mg of CBD per Gummy 125mg of CBD total Tested by Independent Labs Supplement Facts Serving size: 1-2 CBD Gummies Gummies Per Package: 5 Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD) Proprietary Blend: L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora & Melatonin Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors

About this brand

Hemp Bombs is a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium CBD products with a full-array of products designed to fit your unique needs and dedicated to bring you the best quality of CBD. At Hemp Bombs, our CBD Supplements and OTCs include CBD gummies, capsules, oils, syrup, e-liquids, and pain rub. Our CBD is sourced from premium-grade Industrial Hemp that is free of heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants. In addition to strict sourcing requirements, we have established a strict set of quality control standards, including third-party lab testing.