Get a good night’s sleep and experience comfort with our premium CBD Sleep Gummies. Each chewy gummy combines a concentrated 15mg of CBD with the calming properties of Melatonin to promote restful sleep and morning wakefulness. Product Info • 15mg of CBD per Gummy (75mg of CBD per package) • 5mg of Melatonin per Gummy • Tested by Independent Labs Supplement Facts Serving Size: 1-2 gummies Gummies Per Package: 5 Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD), Melatonin Proprietary Blend: L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors
