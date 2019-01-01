About this product
Hemp Bombs High Potency CBD Capsules are a premium blend of Cannabidiol in an easily digestible capsule form. Our capsules provide you with a mix of all-natural ingredients and therapeutic benefits that may positively impact your health. Taken in the morning or at night, our CBD Capsules have the potential to enhance your overall focus and may provide relief from pain, inflammation, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Supplement Facts Serving Size: 1-2 Capsules Servings Per Container: 60 Capsules Ingredients Calcium (Citrate/Carbonate) 25mg Magnesium (Oxide/Glycinate) 25mg Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts 25mg Proprietary Blend L-Theanine, B-phenyl-y-aminobutyric acid, Magnolia Bark, Scutellaria, Passiflora, Gelatin Capsule
