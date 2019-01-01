 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Hemp Bombs 60 CT CBD Sleep Gummies

Hemp Bombs 60 CT CBD Sleep Gummies

by Hemp Bombs

Write a review
Hemp Bombs Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Hemp Bombs 60 CT CBD Sleep Gummies
Hemp Bombs Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Hemp Bombs 60 CT CBD Sleep Gummies
Hemp Bombs Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Hemp Bombs 60 CT CBD Sleep Gummies

$99.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Experience a good night’s rest with our CBD Sleep Gummies. Formulated with 15mg of premium CBD and enhanced with the sleep aid melatonin, this product has the potential to promote deeper sleep and morning wakefulness. Product Info • 15mg of CBD per Gummy (900mg of CBD per bottle) • 5 mg of Melatonin per Gummy • Tested by Independent Labs Supplement Facts Serving Size: 1-2 gummies Gummies Per Package: 60 Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD), Melatonin Proprietary Blend: L-Theanine, Scutellaria, Passiflora Other Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hemp Bombs Logo
Hemp Bombs is a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium CBD products with a full-array of products designed to fit your unique needs and dedicated to bring you the best quality of CBD. At Hemp Bombs, our CBD Supplements and OTCs include CBD gummies, capsules, oils, syrup, e-liquids, and pain rub. Our CBD is sourced from premium-grade Industrial Hemp that is free of heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants. In addition to strict sourcing requirements, we have established a strict set of quality control standards, including third-party lab testing.