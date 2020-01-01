 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp Bombs CBD Oil 600mg

by Hemp Bombs

$74.99MSRP

Hemp Bombs 600mg CBD Oil represents one of our simplest products with the potential to soothe mild to moderate irritations and boost your overall wellness.Sourced from American farms and manufactured in-house, this product undergoes rigorous testing during multiple stages and is verified by accredited labs for quality assurance. This product can be added to food, beverages and recipes for its therapeutic benefits. Choose from five flavor: Peppermint, Watermelon, Unflavored, Acai and Orange Creamsicle. Product Info • One 30ml bottle of CBD Oil • 600 mg of CBD per bottle (10mg of CBD per serving) • Tested by Independent Labs SUPPLEMENT FACTS Bottle Size: 30ml Serving Size: ½ Dropper Servings Per Container: 60 Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts (CBD) MCT Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Hemp Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavoring

Hemp Bombs is a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium CBD products with a full-array of products designed to fit your unique needs and dedicated to bring you the best quality of CBD. At Hemp Bombs, our CBD Supplements and OTCs include CBD gummies, capsules, oils, syrup, e-liquids, and pain rub. Our CBD is sourced from premium-grade Industrial Hemp that is free of heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants. In addition to strict sourcing requirements, we have established a strict set of quality control standards, including third-party lab testing.