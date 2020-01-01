Pineapple Express Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Hemp Bombs 600mg CBD Oil represents one of our simplest products with the potential to soothe mild to moderate irritations and boost your overall wellness.Sourced from American farms and manufactured in-house, this product undergoes rigorous testing during multiple stages and is verified by accredited labs for quality assurance. This product can be added to food, beverages and recipes for its therapeutic benefits. Choose from five flavor: Peppermint, Watermelon, Unflavored, Acai and Orange Creamsicle. Product Info • One 30ml bottle of CBD Oil • 600 mg of CBD per bottle (10mg of CBD per serving) • Tested by Independent Labs SUPPLEMENT FACTS Bottle Size: 30ml Serving Size: ½ Dropper Servings Per Container: 60 Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts (CBD) MCT Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Hemp Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavoring
Be the first to review this product.