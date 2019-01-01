 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Hemp Bombs CBD Pain Rub 1oz

Hemp Bombs CBD Pain Rub 1oz

by Hemp Bombs

$14.99MSRP

Hemp Bombs 1oz CBD Pain Rub is a premier topical solution designed to ease the pain, inflammation, cramps, and muscle aches. When applied to your area of discomfort, our CBD Pain Freeze can provide a cooling and soothing sensation. CBD contains anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it the perfect compound to provide long-lasting relief for your muscles and joints. If you are looking for immediate relief to your pain symptoms, try Hemp Bombs CBD-enriched deep penetrating pain rub today. Supplement Facts 1oz Container of Pain Rub (50mg of CBD per container) Application: Topical to Pain Areas Use: Up to Four Times a Day Active Ingredients: Menthol USP 4% Other Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD) – 50mg Water, Isopropyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tea Tree Oil

Hemp Bombs is a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium CBD products with a full-array of products designed to fit your unique needs and dedicated to bring you the best quality of CBD. At Hemp Bombs, our CBD Supplements and OTCs include CBD gummies, capsules, oils, syrup, e-liquids, and pain rub. Our CBD is sourced from premium-grade Industrial Hemp that is free of heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants. In addition to strict sourcing requirements, we have established a strict set of quality control standards, including third-party lab testing.