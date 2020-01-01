Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Hemp Bombs’ 1000mg CBD Syrup is a powerful concentrate that packs CBD-derived lifestyle benefits into manageable servings. Formulated for maximum relaxation, our delicious fruit punch flavored CBD Syrup that can be mixed with a beverage or taken on its own. Hemp Bombs’ Complete Relaxation CBD Syrup formula encourages a long lasting sense of relaxation. Limit four servings within a 24-hour period. Product Info • 1 bottle of CBD Syrup • 1000 mg of CBD per bottle • Tested by Independent Labs Supplement Facts Serving Size: 1 Tsp Servings Per Container: 24 Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts (CBD) Per Serving: 41.7mg Proprietary Blend: Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid, L-Theanine, N-Acetyl-5-Methoxy Tryptamine, Scutellaria, Passiflora, Melissa officinalis Other Ingredients: Purified Water, Vegetable Glycerine, Sucrose, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate
