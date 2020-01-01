 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp Bombs CBD Syrup 1000mg

by Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs’ 1000mg CBD Syrup is a powerful concentrate that packs CBD-derived lifestyle benefits into manageable servings. Formulated for maximum relaxation, our delicious fruit punch flavored CBD Syrup that can be mixed with a beverage or taken on its own. Hemp Bombs’ Complete Relaxation CBD Syrup formula encourages a long lasting sense of relaxation. Limit four servings within a 24-hour period. Product Info • 1 bottle of CBD Syrup • 1000 mg of CBD per bottle • Tested by Independent Labs Supplement Facts Serving Size: 1 Tsp Servings Per Container: 24 Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts (CBD) Per Serving: 41.7mg Proprietary Blend: Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid, L-Theanine, N-Acetyl-5-Methoxy Tryptamine, Scutellaria, Passiflora, Melissa officinalis Other Ingredients: Purified Water, Vegetable Glycerine, Sucrose, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate

Hemp Bombs is a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium CBD products with a full-array of products designed to fit your unique needs and dedicated to bring you the best quality of CBD. At Hemp Bombs, our CBD Supplements and OTCs include CBD gummies, capsules, oils, syrup, e-liquids, and pain rub. Our CBD is sourced from premium-grade Industrial Hemp that is free of heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants. In addition to strict sourcing requirements, we have established a strict set of quality control standards, including third-party lab testing.