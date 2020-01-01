 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Hemp Bombs CBD Syrup 300mg

Hemp Bombs CBD Syrup 300mg

by Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs Edibles Beverages Hemp Bombs CBD Syrup 300mg

$49.99MSRP

About this product

Hemp Bombs’ Complete Relaxation CBD Syrup is a powerful concentrate that packs CBD-derived relaxation benefits into manageable servings. Formulated for maximum relaxation, our delicious fruit punch flavored CBD Syrup that can be mixed with a beverage or taken on its own. Hemp Bombs’ Complete Relaxation CBD Syrup formula encourages mood enrichment and a lasting sense of relaxation. Limit four servings within a 24-hour period. This product is perfect as a mixer, infusing a CBD blend into any drink to generate a wellspring of complete relaxation. Product Info • 1 bottle of CBD Syrup • 300 mg of CBD per bottle • Tested by Independent Labs Supplement Facts Serving Size: 1 tbsp Servings Per Container: 8 Premium Broad Spectrum Extract (CBD) Per Serving: 37.5mg Other Ingredients: Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Natural and Artificial Fruit Punch Flavor, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Melatonin, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Blue No. 1.

About this brand

Hemp Bombs is a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium CBD products with a full-array of products designed to fit your unique needs and dedicated to bring you the best quality of CBD. At Hemp Bombs, our CBD Supplements and OTCs include CBD gummies, capsules, oils, syrup, e-liquids, and pain rub. Our CBD is sourced from premium-grade Industrial Hemp that is free of heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants. In addition to strict sourcing requirements, we have established a strict set of quality control standards, including third-party lab testing.