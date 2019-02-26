 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  CBD Hemp Extract Capsules 20mg - Made with USDA Organic Hemp

by Hemp Daddy's Therapeutics

Support your active lifestyle with 20mg Hemp Extract Capsules. Capsule format is great for those that don’t want to bother with dosing from a tincture, or just want slower absorption into the blood stream. Our capsules are both vegan and gluten free. We currently offer capsules in Extra Strength (20mg of CBD per capsule) Hemp Daddy’s Hemp Extract Capsules are a nutritional supplement extracted from organic, Colorado-grown hemp. Take one to two capsules of hemp extract capsules daily to enjoy a happier, healthier life and enjoy many benefits. Our clean, premium hemp is grown organically in Colorado. The hemp is cultivated and nurtured on a family farm. It is hand harvested before being transferred to a local lab where the CBD is extracted using supercritical CO2 extraction. Ingredients: Hemp Extract Oil, MCT Oil (fractionated coconut oil) Return Policy: “If you are not fully satisfied with your purchase, you may request a full refund on the purchase price within 30 days.” Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. If you have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs, please consult your physician before use. Keep out of the reach of children

Great product. The capsules are convenient for travel, for taking on backcountry adventures, and precise dosing. I actually find I sleep better taking the capsule vs the oil. I highly recommend this brand.

We sell full spectrum CBD products: oils, transdermal cream, and capsules. Made from USDA Organic hemp, grown in Longmont, Colorado. - Leafly Readers use coupon code "Leafly" for 15% off your first first order. Our tinctures and water soluble product are Certified USDA Organic. Hemp Daddy's was stared out of my personal need for help with chronic pain and work related stress. CBD helped me reduce my chronic pain and manage a very stressful time in my life. We have partnered with a leading producer of CBD to bring you Hemp Daddy's Therapeutics. Our products are 100% organic compliant, and made with certified USDA Organic hemp. Not only has CBD helped me personally, but my entire family has benefited, and our customers keep coming back for more.