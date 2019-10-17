Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 900mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$138.99MSRP
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Support your active lifestyle with organic CBD Oil. Our motto is, Less Pain, More Trails. Get the relief you are looking for so you can do more of the things you love. Hemp Daddy’s CBD oil is Full Spectrum, and made from USDA Organic Hemp. We source all our hemp (and extracting) from a single family farm in Longmont, Colorado to ensure consistency and quality. Our tincture oils are available in three different strengths, and two different sizes. Our 60ml bottle being the best value. Our Extra Strength Formula is our Number One Selling Product, 1,200mg of CBD in our 60ml bottle. 20mg of CBD Per Serving (26m of Hemp Extract)
on October 17th, 2019
Great for exercise recovery and battling those nagging injuries.
on August 6th, 2019
Sleep better, feel better. Looking forward to trying the mint next order.
on August 6th, 2019
Hemp Daddy's CBD is the real deal. I run 100 mile trail races and this is the one CBD oil that I trust when it comes to my recovery in between training runs and races. The light mint flavor is amazing too!