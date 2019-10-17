 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Full Spectrum Organic CBD 1,200mg (60ml bottle)

by Hemp Daddy's Therapeutics

5.018
$138.99MSRP

About this product

Support your active lifestyle with organic CBD Oil. Our motto is, Less Pain, More Trails. Get the relief you are looking for so you can do more of the things you love. Hemp Daddy’s CBD oil is Full Spectrum, and made from USDA Organic Hemp. We source all our hemp (and extracting) from a single family farm in Longmont, Colorado to ensure consistency and quality. Our tincture oils are available in three different strengths, and two different sizes. Our 60ml bottle being the best value. Our Extra Strength Formula is our Number One Selling Product, 1,200mg of CBD in our 60ml bottle. 20mg of CBD Per Serving (26m of Hemp Extract)

HempDaddys

Great for exercise recovery and battling those nagging injuries.

capsfan21613

Sleep better, feel better. Looking forward to trying the mint next order.

MidwestUltra

Hemp Daddy's CBD is the real deal. I run 100 mile trail races and this is the one CBD oil that I trust when it comes to my recovery in between training runs and races. The light mint flavor is amazing too!

About this brand

We sell full spectrum CBD products: oils, transdermal cream, and capsules. Made from USDA Organic hemp, grown in Longmont, Colorado. - Leafly Readers use coupon code "Leafly" for 15% off your first first order. Our tinctures and water soluble product are Certified USDA Organic. Hemp Daddy's was stared out of my personal need for help with chronic pain and work related stress. CBD helped me reduce my chronic pain and manage a very stressful time in my life. We have partnered with a leading producer of CBD to bring you Hemp Daddy's Therapeutics. Our products are 100% organic compliant, and made with certified USDA Organic hemp. Not only has CBD helped me personally, but my entire family has benefited, and our customers keep coming back for more.