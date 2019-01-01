 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Pain Free-ze Rub

by Hemp Farm CTFO

Our CBD Hemp Pain Free-ze Rub is a topical analgesic that uses cold therapy (Cryotherapy) to “freeze” away pain. This is the perfect answer to muscle aches and joint ailments! This product contains 50mg of CBD oil that effectively binds to your CB2 receptors, to help melt away tension related to sore muscles. Our formula contains menthol to help penetrate quickly & offer non-addictive targeted relief at the point of pain. Apply generously to areas experiencing pain or soreness. Great for arthritis, back pain, sore muscles & joints. Long lasting for all day relief! Experience the soothing comfort of being pain free!

We source our hemp from Industrial Hemp farms that produce some of the richest, CBD Hemp in the USA. Our CBD is completely isolated through CO2 extraction & crystal precipitation & is of the highest grade, pesticide free, Non-GMO hemp in the world. These Industrial Hemp Farms are fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations & are large US distributors of Hemp, rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. We Supply Health, Nutrition, Weight Loss, Anti Aging, Pet Care & More