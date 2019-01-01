Hemp For Fitness Started With A Phyto-Miracle! In November of 2012 my father was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer and my family discovered that he’d been dealing with a tumor known as Glioblastoma…. The news devastated us. His age made the prognosis worse and the doctors somberly told us that even if he went through surgery it didn’t look good: 6 months. Hi, my name is Marjan, the founder of HempforFitness.com and the lady in the middle of the family photo you can see on this page. As a daddy’s girl my world was crushed; shock came first. I was in a state of despair and inaction despite the fact I’ve held prominent positions in diverse industries around the world! This includes about a decade in patient care and personally launching PM Logic ORG, a consulting firm for medical practitioners and practices. But, at the end of the day, no one really thinks, “It’ll happen to us.” There’s No Giving Up! My brave father struggled through the entire gambit of surgery, chemo and radiation. I left my consulting firm and stayed home to care for him along with my sister who traveled back and forth from out of state. Meanwhile, I worked with mainstream medical practitioners and researched all the conventional options on the table only to discover that my father could definitely benefit from cannabinoids found in both Marijuana and non-psychoactive hemp extracts. We decided to make our first purchase and prayed heavily. There was a miraculous, almost immediate improvement in not only his symptoms and everyday life but his state of mind. Truly transformative. We were completely blown away. It’s incredible. Miraculous Hemp Concentrate Results As I write this it’s going on four years since my father’s prognosis which is already far-beyond average. He’s still doing amazingly well and is completely symptom free! Dad’s been on a faithful daily regimen that includes our own full spectrum hemp extracts which you can find on this website.