  5. Trompetol Extra Hemp Body Lotion with Tea Tree Oil 300ml. USE CODE LEAFLY AT CHECKOUT FOR 5% OFF

Trompetol Extra Hemp Body Lotion with Tea Tree Oil 300ml. USE CODE LEAFLY AT CHECKOUT FOR 5% OFF

by Hemp For Fitness & Natural Happiness

$60.00MSRP

Building on the power of an ancient plant, this hemp body lotion harnesses the sustainable manufacturing processes and organic raw materials of Trompetol, then adds a full spectrum hemp complex with a blend of Tea Tree and other essential oils. Trompetol Extra Hemp Body Lotion Ingredients Full Sectrum Hemp Complex: Hemp is one of the most renowned plants on earth because of the human endocannabinoid system (ECS). Trompetol contains rich hemp extract derived from organically grown industrial hemp stalks farmed in the Czech Republic. Non-psychoactive; less than 0.3% THC to abide by strict US/EU laws. Organic Hemp Seed Oil: Cold-pressed from organic industrial hemp seeds and absolutely brimming with natural minerals and vitamins that work to moisturize and condition the skin as well as encourage new skin cell growth. Organic Olive Oil: Contains an extremely large amount of oleic acid, an essential building block of skin cell membranes. It helps skin maintain its structural integrity and proper hydration levels, whilst protecting it from external environmental factors. Organic Lemon Oil: An astounding good antibacterial agent and an invigorator shown to keep skin looking healthy and vibrant – plus it smells wonderful! Organic Peppermint Oil: An ancient source of a natural calming effect on the musculature as well as the mind through it’s powerful fragrance.

Hemp For Fitness Started With A Phyto-Miracle! In November of 2012 my father was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer and my family discovered that he’d been dealing with a tumor known as Glioblastoma…. The news devastated us. His age made the prognosis worse and the doctors somberly told us that even if he went through surgery it didn’t look good: 6 months. Hi, my name is Marjan, the founder of HempforFitness.com and the lady in the middle of the family photo you can see on this page. As a daddy’s girl my world was crushed; shock came first. I was in a state of despair and inaction despite the fact I’ve held prominent positions in diverse industries around the world! This includes about a decade in patient care and personally launching PM Logic ORG, a consulting firm for medical practitioners and practices. But, at the end of the day, no one really thinks, “It’ll happen to us.” There’s No Giving Up! My brave father struggled through the entire gambit of surgery, chemo and radiation. I left my consulting firm and stayed home to care for him along with my sister who traveled back and forth from out of state. Meanwhile, I worked with mainstream medical practitioners and researched all the conventional options on the table only to discover that my father could definitely benefit from cannabinoids found in both Marijuana and non-psychoactive hemp extracts. We decided to make our first purchase and prayed heavily. There was a miraculous, almost immediate improvement in not only his symptoms and everyday life but his state of mind. Truly transformative. We were completely blown away. It’s incredible. Miraculous Hemp Concentrate Results As I write this it’s going on four years since my father’s prognosis which is already far-beyond average. He’s still doing amazingly well and is completely symptom free! Dad’s been on a faithful daily regimen that includes our own full spectrum hemp extracts which you can find on this website.