Building on the power of an ancient plant, this hemp body lotion harnesses the sustainable manufacturing processes and organic raw materials of Trompetol, then adds a full spectrum hemp complex with a blend of Tea Tree and other essential oils. Trompetol Extra Hemp Body Lotion Ingredients Full Sectrum Hemp Complex: Hemp is one of the most renowned plants on earth because of the human endocannabinoid system (ECS). Trompetol contains rich hemp extract derived from organically grown industrial hemp stalks farmed in the Czech Republic. Non-psychoactive; less than 0.3% THC to abide by strict US/EU laws. Organic Hemp Seed Oil: Cold-pressed from organic industrial hemp seeds and absolutely brimming with natural minerals and vitamins that work to moisturize and condition the skin as well as encourage new skin cell growth. Organic Olive Oil: Contains an extremely large amount of oleic acid, an essential building block of skin cell membranes. It helps skin maintain its structural integrity and proper hydration levels, whilst protecting it from external environmental factors. Organic Lemon Oil: An astounding good antibacterial agent and an invigorator shown to keep skin looking healthy and vibrant – plus it smells wonderful! Organic Peppermint Oil: An ancient source of a natural calming effect on the musculature as well as the mind through it’s powerful fragrance.
