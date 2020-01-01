Better hemp for a better world. We love, love, love the benefits of this miracle plant! We started Hemp & Hand with the goal to make the highest quality hemp care products in the world. All of our products use only full-spectrum hemp extract from non-GMO plants grown in the USA. This provides the full range of compounds found in the entire plant, not just the seeds. Our extract is derived exclusively through Supercritical CO2 extraction, a costlier process that yields the purest oils and terpenes available, without residual solvents or chemicals. In the middle of the COVID-19 epidemic we launched our very first product, a full spectrum hemp hand sanitizer with organic ethanol and terpenes, and we think it's the best feeling hand sanitizer ever. So, as we come out with more products over time, we hope you'll continue to join us in spreading Good Vibes! Hemp-Curious? Maybe you've been using hemp products for years, or maybe you've always wanted to try it but just never made the leap. To satisfy your curiosity, we've put together this quick read on cannabis sativa, a.k.a. the industrial hemp plant. So, what is Hemp exactly? With those distinctive green leaves it may look like marijuana, but it's actually a different variety of plant from the same cannabis family, bred to have less THC (<0.3%) and a higher fiber content than its more potent cousin. Oh, and you can't get high from it. The Agricultural Act of 2018 returned hemp to its legal status as an essential agricultural crop. Did you know? What do George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison all have in common? Founding fathers? Of course. Lead characters in the hit Broadway show Hamilton? Yup. But did you also know they were all hemp farmers? In fact, early drafts of the Declaration of Independence were written on hemp paper. Hemp is the oldest crop in the world, and in the 1700's farmers were actually legally required to grow hemp. Its fibers helped us win WWII through the government's Hemp for Victory program. Now Hemp is finally making its long-awaited comeback. Why Hemp? Full-spectrum: This means the hemp extract contains all compounds found naturally occurring in the plant, including terpenes, essential oils, and other cannabinoids. This is the gold standard. Moisturizer: Hemp oil is a great skin moisturizer. It’s lightweight yet effective to outweigh the drying effects alcohol can have on your hands. Terpenes: Instead of THC or CBD, we focus on the benefits of a lesser known hemp compound called Terpenes. They are the source of the fresh citrus scent and are known to be a mood boosting essential oil. Sustainability: Hemp grows like a weed. It grows fast, doesn’t require much water or pesticides, and has a wide range of industrial uses. You’re going to see more and more products replaced with Hemp based ingredients as it becomes more mainstream. Extraction matters We partner with a cutting-edge lab that specializes in supercritical C02 extraction. This process uses sustainable carbon dioxide in a supercritical state to remove more impurities and extract more hemp compounds than any other method available. This yields an ultra-pure oil without residual chemicals or solvents. While this extraction method is more expensive, it’s better for the environment and better for people. More questions? What good is a hand sanitizer that nobody wants to use? We believe in products that help make our communities stronger, safer, and healthier. By making an effective hand sanitizer that is sustainable for the environment and actually feels great to use, we are trying to do our part to help protect our friends, families, and neighbors. Try it yourself If you care about protecting our communities while improving your skin, then you’ll love using Hemp and Hand. The unique combination of full-spectrum hemp oil, high tech extraction, and organic ethanol will keep your hands clean and healthy.