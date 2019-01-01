About this product

Our salve comes in a 2 oz jar with a pressure sensitive seal for your protection. The jar is dark in color to protect the ingredients. Store in a cool place, if the ingredients get warm they will liquefy just return to a cool environment and it will solidify within a couple of hours. This is an all-natural product and has a shelf life of 1 year. Uses: temporarily helps alleviate sore muscles, joint pain, arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, back and neck pain, moisturizes skin and hair. Relieves dry and cracked skin. Application: apply a small amount to desired area rub in until absorbed by skin Our all natural CBD Salve is comprised of the following ingredients chosen to produce a chemical free product for your everyday alternative health care needs. Coconut oil: anti-bacterial and anti-fungal, it is an excellent skin moisturizer packed with vitamin E, Proteins, beneficial acids, Omega 6 and Omega 3 fatty acids which are known to help rebuild your natural skin barrier. Unrefined Shea Butter: it is extracted without the use of chemicals so it maintains all of its nourishing properties. It is rich in numerous fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals that are beneficial to your body. It is loaded with anti-oxidants such as vitamin E and has Anti –inflammatory properties. It also adds a nice aroma described as earthy, nutty. All Natural Bees Wax: moisturizes your skin while relieving aches and pains, It heals dry and cracking skin. Reduces stretch marks while also containing high concentrations of anti-viral, anti-inflammatory. And anti-bacterial properties associated in protecting and maintaining your overall skin health. CBD: helps to relieve itching and burning, heals scrapes and bruises, high in omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids. Has an outstanding record of improving skin health and relieving pain and inflammation.