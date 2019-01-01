 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD topical salve

CBD topical salve

by Hemp Happy Farms

Write a review
Hemp Happy Farms Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD topical salve

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Our salve comes in a 2 oz jar with a pressure sensitive seal for your protection. The jar is dark in color to protect the ingredients. Store in a cool place, if the ingredients get warm they will liquefy just return to a cool environment and it will solidify within a couple of hours. This is an all-natural product and has a shelf life of 1 year. Uses: temporarily helps alleviate sore muscles, joint pain, arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, back and neck pain, moisturizes skin and hair. Relieves dry and cracked skin. Application: apply a small amount to desired area rub in until absorbed by skin Our all natural CBD Salve is comprised of the following ingredients chosen to produce a chemical free product for your everyday alternative health care needs. Coconut oil: anti-bacterial and anti-fungal, it is an excellent skin moisturizer packed with vitamin E, Proteins, beneficial acids, Omega 6 and Omega 3 fatty acids which are known to help rebuild your natural skin barrier. Unrefined Shea Butter: it is extracted without the use of chemicals so it maintains all of its nourishing properties. It is rich in numerous fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals that are beneficial to your body. It is loaded with anti-oxidants such as vitamin E and has Anti –inflammatory properties. It also adds a nice aroma described as earthy, nutty. All Natural Bees Wax: moisturizes your skin while relieving aches and pains, It heals dry and cracking skin. Reduces stretch marks while also containing high concentrations of anti-viral, anti-inflammatory. And anti-bacterial properties associated in protecting and maintaining your overall skin health. CBD: helps to relieve itching and burning, heals scrapes and bruises, high in omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids. Has an outstanding record of improving skin health and relieving pain and inflammation.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hemp Happy Farms Logo
Hemp Happy farms was established in 2018 and is nestled in the Beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina about 30 minutes south of Asheville. HHF is a multiple growing method hemp Farm specializing in hydroponic cultivation. Utilizing hydroponic cultivation methods reduces water usage by up to 95% over traditional growing techniques. Striving to practice environmentally conscious and sustainable growing choices. While producing and providing Full Spectrum Botanicals of the highest quality. Our botanicals are personally curated by experienced Growers with extensive knowledge of responsible farming. Our goal is to provide exceptional products to meet the medical needs of our consumers. Taste and Aroma abound within our hand tended and meticulously manicured flowers. Contact us with any questions you may have. We look forward to hearing from you.