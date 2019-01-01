Hemp Happy farms was established in 2018 and is nestled in the Beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina about 30 minutes south of Asheville. HHF is a multiple growing method hemp Farm specializing in hydroponic cultivation. Utilizing hydroponic cultivation methods reduces water usage by up to 95% over traditional growing techniques. Striving to practice environmentally conscious and sustainable growing choices. While producing and providing Full Spectrum Botanicals of the highest quality. Our botanicals are personally curated by experienced Growers with extensive knowledge of responsible farming. Our goal is to provide exceptional products to meet the medical needs of our consumers. Taste and Aroma abound within our hand tended and meticulously manicured flowers. Contact us with any questions you may have. We look forward to hearing from you.