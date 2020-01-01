 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sweet Tooth Live Sap

by Hemp Hope Group

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Sweet Tooth Live Sap by Hemp Hope Group

About this strain

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush, not to be confused with its precursor SFV OG, is an indica-dominant strain bred from OG Kush genetics by The Cali Connection. By crossing an SFV OG clone with an Afghani father and selecting for favorable traits over several generations, the indica-heavy SFV OG Kush was born. You can smell the OG genes in this one, as its odor is commonly described as a strong lemon cleaner smell intermixed with pine.

About this brand

The Hemp Hope Group is a Medical cannabis, Rec cannabis, and Industrial Hemp group of companies, investors, and workers operating nationwide to promote and expand the canna industry globally.