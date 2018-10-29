 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Turbo OG

by Hemp Hope Group

About this product

An amazing Sativa dominant hybrid great for day smoking. Light outside nodes very sweet when broken down. 15.7% THC

Dawood420vison

Stuffed a cone up and was instantly token by the taste of amazing 🎶🎶✈SFV then put on boost mode real fast 👍👍👍3x cause I've been smoking gas house and jet fuel and TURBO blow my mind

About this brand

The Hemp Hope Group is a Medical cannabis, Rec cannabis, and Industrial Hemp group of companies, investors, and workers operating nationwide to promote and expand the canna industry globally.