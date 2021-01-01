 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Delta-8 THC
  Delta-8 THC edibles
  Hemp Living - Grape Delta 8 Pot Rocks (100mg)

Hemp Living - Grape Delta 8 Pot Rocks (100mg)

by Hemp Living

Hemp Living Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Hemp Living - Grape Delta 8 Pot Rocks (100mg)

About this product

This is a single packet of Grape Delta 8 Pot Rocks by Hemp Living. Each single-serve packet contains 100mg of Delta 8 THC, secured in patented foil-lined packaging for freshness. This Next Generation Technology improves the absorption and availability of Delta 8, so you feel the effects quicker and they last longer than normal edibles. Enjoy a burst of Grape flavor as the Pot Rocks pop, fizz, and crackle with every mouthful. The industry has spoken. Pot Rocks is the future of Delta 8!

About this brand

Hemp Living is a leading licensed Hemp Processor and Distributor located in Wauwatosa, WI. Their Delta 8, Delta 10, and CBD products ranging from Flower, Dabs, Cartridges, and Edibles, have made them a nationally-recognized brand in the Hemp Industry. Hemp Living sources their hemp from local Wisconsin farms and conducts 3rd-party lab testing to ensure safe, high-quality Delta 8 products.

