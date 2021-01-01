Hemp Living - Strawberry Banana Delta 8 Pot Rocks (100mg)
by Hemp LivingWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This is a single packet of Strawberry Banana Delta 8 Pot Rocks by Hemp Living. Each single-serve packet contains 100mg of Delta 8 THC, secured in patented foil-lined packaging for freshness. This Next Generation Technology improves the absorption and availability of Delta 8, so you feel the effects quicker and they last longer than normal edibles. Enjoy a burst of Strawberry Banana flavor as the Pot Rocks pop, fizz, and crackle with every mouthful. The industry has spoken. Pot Rocks is the future of Delta 8!
About this brand
Hemp Living
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.