  5. +Plus CBD oil CONCENTRATE 60mg/10gm

+Plus CBD oil CONCENTRATE 60mg/10gm

by Hemp Mind & Body

Hemp Mind & Body Concentrates Ingestible +Plus CBD oil CONCENTRATE 60mg/10gm

$203.96MSRP

**FREE SHIPPING on all orders ($10 Off 5 items or more for this deal)** Gold Formula Concentrate is 24%-26% CBD and less than 1% THC making it our purist CBD! Containing the highest concentration of CBD, CBC and CBG which provides a more direct approach to taking CBD without added carrier oils, sweeteners or flavors. One of the highest concentrations available Independently verified by 3rd party laboratories Made using a decarboxylated and filtered CO2 extraction Contains whole spectrum cannabinoids, fatty acids & terpenes Natural occurring vitamins Zesty, peppery taste Non-GMO and gluten free 100% vegetarian Directions: To properly consume Plus CBD oil gold Concentrates; start small (¼ of gram) and slow (every 6 hours) due to the power of this product. Use a flat toothpick or (if self-dispensing) dispense onto finger tip to place product under your tongue or on the inside of your jaw (if you can not handle the peppery taste), hold for 60 seconds, swish around then swallow. Concentrates are the best on the market. Ingest as needed only - this will cut down on cost and assist you in not becoming a habitual user.

South Asian Sativa

South Asian Sativa

South Asian refers to the indigenous sativa varieties of cannabis (or landraces) that grow natively in this region of the world.

**FREE SHIPPING on all orders** Hemp Mind Body has the best legal limits CBD OIL in the U.S. it's 100% legal and we ship anywhere within our 50 states. +Plus CBD oil products are being used worldwide and customers get instant, life-changing results with this miracle plant. Hemp Mind & Body products are 0.03% - 1% THC and 24% - 26% CBD for all medical cannabis patients. +Plus CBD oil gold products are made with certified agricultural grown hemp from Europe and all are 100% free of any synthetic or artificial ingredients. Our lab at CV Sciences test all products in house and through a third party lab governed by DSHEA. All ingestible products should be consumed in low-dosage amounts to start about every 4 hours