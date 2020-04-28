About this product

**FREE SHIPPING on all orders ($10 Off 5 items or more for this deal)** Gold Formula Concentrate is 24%-26% CBD and less than 1% THC making it our purist CBD! Containing the highest concentration of CBD, CBC and CBG which provides a more direct approach to taking CBD without added carrier oils, sweeteners or flavors. One of the highest concentrations available Independently verified by 3rd party laboratories Made using a decarboxylated and filtered CO2 extraction Contains whole spectrum cannabinoids, fatty acids & terpenes Natural occurring vitamins Zesty, peppery taste Non-GMO and gluten free 100% vegetarian Directions: To properly consume Plus CBD oil gold Concentrates; start small (¼ of gram) and slow (every 6 hours) due to the power of this product. Use a flat toothpick or (if self-dispensing) dispense onto finger tip to place product under your tongue or on the inside of your jaw (if you can not handle the peppery taste), hold for 60 seconds, swish around then swallow. Concentrates are the best on the market. Ingest as needed only - this will cut down on cost and assist you in not becoming a habitual user.