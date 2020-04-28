 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
+Plus CBD oil DROPS 2 oz

by Hemp Mind & Body

$76.46MSRP

CBD is said to have some amazing health benefits, including the ability to reduce chronic pain and relieve symptoms from severe health conditions. Plus CBD Oil is extracted from sustainably-grown, agricultural hemp free from chemicals and pesticides. CBD seeks to help the human body achieve and maintain homeostasis. It activates the Endocannabinoid System, providing benefits to almost all of the major organ systems. 3mg or 5mg of hemp-derived CBD per serving 150 serving per bottle Fast absorption with an easy-to-use-dropper 100% vegetarian Directions: Shake well before using .. to start place 2-3 drops under tongue and hold for 60 seconds then swallow this will give you a balance of adding more as needed **(not more than 15 drops or ½ of a dropper daily)

South Asian Sativa

South Asian Sativa

South Asian refers to the indigenous sativa varieties of cannabis (or landraces) that grow natively in this region of the world.

**FREE SHIPPING on all orders** Hemp Mind Body has the best legal limits CBD OIL in the U.S. it's 100% legal and we ship anywhere within our 50 states. +Plus CBD oil products are being used worldwide and customers get instant, life-changing results with this miracle plant. Hemp Mind & Body products are 0.03% - 1% THC and 24% - 26% CBD for all medical cannabis patients. +Plus CBD oil gold products are made with certified agricultural grown hemp from Europe and all are 100% free of any synthetic or artificial ingredients. Our lab at CV Sciences test all products in house and through a third party lab governed by DSHEA. All ingestible products should be consumed in low-dosage amounts to start about every 4 hours