SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Support your natural human equilibrium with Plus CBD Oil Balm. CBD Oil balm feels revitalizing and fresh on your skin. Made from agricultural hemp-derived CBD oil, delivering cannbinoids, naturally occurring vitamin E and fatty acid. Made with our raw CO2 extracted hemp extract No artificial dyes or fragrances Non-GMO & Gluten Free Refreshing Peppermint scent Direction: For External Use Only. Instant relief with deep hydration for sore muscle, aching joint and dry skin. Apply as needed.
on July 22nd, 2019
Great for back pain
on April 7th, 2018
I got this CBD balm to apply to my ankle. It was amazing, the swelling went down almost instantly! I will order this again and again.
South Asian refers to the indigenous sativa varieties of cannabis (or landraces) that grow natively in this region of the world.