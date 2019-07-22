 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
+Plus CBD oil Extra Strength BALM 1.3 oz

Hemp Mind & Body

About this product

Support your natural human equilibrium with Plus CBD Oil Balm. CBD Oil balm feels revitalizing and fresh on your skin. Made from agricultural hemp-derived CBD oil, delivering cannbinoids, naturally occurring vitamin E and fatty acid. Made with our raw CO2 extracted hemp extract No artificial dyes or fragrances Non-GMO & Gluten Free Refreshing Peppermint scent Direction: For External Use Only. Instant relief with deep hydration for sore muscle, aching joint and dry skin. Apply as needed.

iga

I got this CBD balm to apply to my ankle. It was amazing, the swelling went down almost instantly! I will order this again and again.

South Asian refers to the indigenous sativa varieties of cannabis (or landraces) that grow natively in this region of the world.

**FREE SHIPPING on all orders** Hemp Mind Body has the best legal limits CBD OIL in the U.S. it's 100% legal and we ship anywhere within our 50 states. +Plus CBD oil products are being used worldwide and customers get instant, life-changing results with this miracle plant. Hemp Mind & Body products are 0.03% - 1% THC and 24% - 26% CBD for all medical cannabis patients. +Plus CBD oil gold products are made with certified agricultural grown hemp from Europe and all are 100% free of any synthetic or artificial ingredients. Our lab at CV Sciences test all products in house and through a third party lab governed by DSHEA. All ingestible products should be consumed in low-dosage amounts to start about every 4 hours