 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. 4 Grams Hemp CBD Trimmed Flower (Lifter)

4 Grams Hemp CBD Trimmed Flower (Lifter)

by Hemp Source

Write a review
Hemp Source Cannabis Flower 4 Grams Hemp CBD Trimmed Flower (Lifter)
Hemp Source Cannabis Flower 4 Grams Hemp CBD Trimmed Flower (Lifter)

$20.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Lifter hemp strain was bred for the sole purpose of producing large, high-yielding plants, bursting with CBD. LIFTER has a reputation for giving users with a nice gentle cerebral focus and energy, with a increasing body relaxation that removes aches and promotes a great night sleep. NOTE: Sold and shipped within the United States only. We do not ship this product internationally. Available in all 50 states! 100% Natural hemp CBD Grown in Southern Oregon ZERO pesticides THC Under legal limit of 0.3% THC Product Size: 4 gram Suggested Use Vape, smoke, extractions, and cooking

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

About this brand

Hemp Source Logo
Hemp Source CBD, LLC is a licensed hemp processing company located in Roseburg, Oregon. Our hemp products are created utilizing the entire hemp plant for maximum benefits and potency. Our plant genetics produce some of the highest CBD levels in the world and are loaded with additional benefits not found many other CBD products. Our high terpene profiles and cannabinoid rich plant extracts ensure the best possible CBD products. You will notice the difference! Hemp Source CBD, LLC was founded by Steven Dwight, a native Oregonian, entrepreneur, and strong believer in the benefits of CBD. We are licensed with the Oregon Department of Agriculture and our registration number is: AG- R10570431HH. We follow strict testing and manufacturing guidelines and processes to ensure the safest and most potent CBD products possible. Our farm is located a few miles outside of Roseburg, Oregon, and we keep our production small enough to manage the quality of our products, yet large enough to meet the demand. Sort of the perfect balance we like to keep. High production means risking quality, and our goal is not to become the biggest hemp company in the world, only the best hemp company in the world. We sincerely hope you’ll give us a try and trust us with your next purchase of CBD products.