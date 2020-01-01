 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
500mg MCT Tincture (Solvent Free)

by Hemp Source

500mg MCT Tincture (Solvent Free)
$35.00MSRP

About this product

Hemp Source CBD 30ml tincture provides a full spectrum profile of all cannabinoids and terpenes naturally found within the highest grade, naturally high CBD, medicinal cannabis strains. We have the most potent and powerful CBD formulations in the world. Our full spectrum oils provide the largest amount of naturally present cannabinoids and diverse terpenoids in the world. Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Hemp Oil Tinctures MCT stands for medium chain triglycerides. MCT a type of fat derived from coconut oil. The difference between MCT oil and coconut oil is that MCT oils is smore concentrated and contain different proportions of MCTs, and while coconut oil has MCTs in it, MCT oil is almost entirely MCTs. Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oils are top shelve tinctures and preferred by those seeking a natural and powerful CBD tincture. MCT oil is comprised of saturated fatty acids, generally derived from coconut and palm oils. Unlike most saturated fatty acids, MCTs are metabolized quickly and stored minimally as fat in the body. Cannabinoids are fat and studies show that consuming CBD as a tincture with fats can increase the body’s absorption and therapeutic benefits. MCT Tinctures benefits: • Easily absorbed by the liver, so effects are felt more quickly • Evenly absorbs cannabis compounds, so dosing can be more accurate • Neutral taste, no flavoring added Hemp Source CBD is an Oregon hemp company that provides the highest quality organic medicinal hemp derived phytocannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD), cannabinol (CBN), cannabigerol (CBG), and terpenes in the United States. All products distributed by Hemp Source CBD are tested for potency, purity, and consistency. Hemp Source CBD only sells the highest grade products that are organic, contain less than 0.3% THC.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Hemp Source Logo
Hemp Source CBD, LLC is a licensed hemp processing company located in Roseburg, Oregon. Our hemp products are created utilizing the entire hemp plant for maximum benefits and potency. Our plant genetics produce some of the highest CBD levels in the world and are loaded with additional benefits not found many other CBD products. Our high terpene profiles and cannabinoid rich plant extracts ensure the best possible CBD products. You will notice the difference! Hemp Source CBD, LLC was founded by Steven Dwight, a native Oregonian, entrepreneur, and strong believer in the benefits of CBD. We are licensed with the Oregon Department of Agriculture and our registration number is: AG- R10570431HH. We follow strict testing and manufacturing guidelines and processes to ensure the safest and most potent CBD products possible. Our farm is located a few miles outside of Roseburg, Oregon, and we keep our production small enough to manage the quality of our products, yet large enough to meet the demand. Sort of the perfect balance we like to keep. High production means risking quality, and our goal is not to become the biggest hemp company in the world, only the best hemp company in the world. We sincerely hope you’ll give us a try and trust us with your next purchase of CBD products.