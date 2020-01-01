Hemp Source CBD, LLC is a licensed hemp processing company located in Roseburg, Oregon. Our hemp products are created utilizing the entire hemp plant for maximum benefits and potency. Our plant genetics produce some of the highest CBD levels in the world and are loaded with additional benefits not found many other CBD products. Our high terpene profiles and cannabinoid rich plant extracts ensure the best possible CBD products. You will notice the difference! Hemp Source CBD, LLC was founded by Steven Dwight, a native Oregonian, entrepreneur, and strong believer in the benefits of CBD. We are licensed with the Oregon Department of Agriculture and our registration number is: AG- R10570431HH. We follow strict testing and manufacturing guidelines and processes to ensure the safest and most potent CBD products possible. Our farm is located a few miles outside of Roseburg, Oregon, and we keep our production small enough to manage the quality of our products, yet large enough to meet the demand. Sort of the perfect balance we like to keep. High production means risking quality, and our goal is not to become the biggest hemp company in the world, only the best hemp company in the world. We sincerely hope you’ll give us a try and trust us with your next purchase of CBD products.