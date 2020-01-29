 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Medical Marijuana Job Placement & HempStaff Dispensary Certification

by Hemp Staff

4.823
About this product

HempStaff is the industry leader in medical marijuana staffing, recruiting and dispensary training. We are your marijuana industry head hunters, as we specialize in finding management level employees, such as Master Growers, Extractors or Dispensary Managers, even if we have to relocate them from a different state. We are also there for the inexperienced candidate, with dispensary training and certification, that can help them find medical marijuana jobs. At HempStaff we strive to find the perfect match for Employers and Employees in the Cannabis Industry, no matter what your cannabis business does. While we specialize in management level marijuana jobs, we do staff ALL positions for marijuana cultivation centers, dispensaries, production facilities, testing labs and any other marijuana business you may have. From Trimmers to Master Growers, Receptionists to Dispensary Managers, HempStaff can be your staffing solution and has many candidates in our database to fill your cannabis industry jobs! As the industry grows across America, so does HempStaff! Our services are currently available in Cannabis markets around the USA, including but not limited to: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Nevada, New York, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Washington D.C.

Cbsspastl

This training was comprehensive and very informative. The trainer did a great job delivering the information for 2 states .I feel empowered to work in any dispensary or cultivation center.

Capt.Speedy

I learn a lot at this past training. They are very knowledgeable and had up to date information that you didn't know was happening. They put me in the market, knowledgeable of what I'm talking about. Sean Ferguson Siblings Bliss Care

kuschj

Well run seminar, lots of information and tools for job placement, as well as after class support. Well worth the money.

At HempStaff we strive to find the perfect match in the Medical Cannabis Industry. From Dispensary Managers and Master Growers to Cannabis Chefs and Trimmers, we find the right match for both our clients and candidates.