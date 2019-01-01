About this product

Lab Tested ~ USDA Organic I find that the hemp buds are sort of nice when smoked, especially if THC makes you anxious like it does me. You can also brew them into a tea or use a fatty substance like butter or coconut oil to extract the good stuff. The effects are subtle but noticeable. It’s like only getting the calming half of the weed high. I imagine hemp would go better in a spliff than tobacco & doesn’t carry the health risks of tobacco. Keep away from children. Do not operation heavy machinery after consumption. https://hempvictorygarden.com/shop/hemp-nugs/