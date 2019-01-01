About this product

100% Organic and Terpene Rich! Now, we can drink our Canabidiol Hemp Oil Supplement. This fast acting delivery system is up to 3 times more bioavailable than oil. This may be added to any drink and there are four flavors to choose from. *DAILY VALUE: Not established. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of Hemp Oil. https://hempvictorygarden.com/shop/hemp-oil-water-soluble/ref/8/