This is not your average white-labeled CBD oil product with a fancy label slapped on it... this is the first of our small batch Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures. Packing 1,500mg of CBD and 0.09% THC for the entourage effect and made with all natural ingredients sourced directly from our farm. Directions: Shake well before each use. Drop 1/2 dropper under the tongue and hold for 30 seconds before swallowing. Ingredients: C8 Medium Chain Triglycerides Oil (derived from coconuts to help with absorption), Hemp Worldwide CBD Distillate, Hemp Worldwide Hemp-Derived Cherry Terpenes, and Grain Alcohol (less than 0.2%). CBD: 1,500mg THC: 0.09% Size: 30mL Servings per Container: 60 Serving Size: 1/2 Dropper CBD per Serving: 25mg