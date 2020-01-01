 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Hemp Worldwide Farms

About this product

This is not your average white-labeled CBD oil product with a fancy label slapped on it... this is the first of our small batch Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures. Packing 1,500mg of CBD and 0.09% THC for the entourage effect and made with all natural ingredients sourced directly from our farm. Directions: Shake well before each use. Drop 1/2 dropper under the tongue and hold for 30 seconds before swallowing. Ingredients: C8 Medium Chain Triglycerides Oil (derived from coconuts to help with absorption), Hemp Worldwide CBD Distillate, Hemp Worldwide Hemp-Derived Cherry Terpenes, and Grain Alcohol (less than 0.2%). CBD: 1,500mg THC: 0.09% Size: 30mL Servings per Container: 60 Serving Size: 1/2 Dropper CBD per Serving: 25mg

About this brand

Hemp Worldwide is a boutique CBD hemp flower farm located in southern Oregon. We specialize in sourcing rare and exotic genetics and providing our customers with the largest variety of farm fresh CBD hemp flower.