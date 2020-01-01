 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp Worldwide CBD Isolate

by Hemp Worldwide Farms

$55.00MSRP

Hemp-derived CBD isolate powder containing 99.98% CBD and 0.00% THC. CBD isolate is the most pure form of CBD and is tasteless/odorless, making it a versatile ingredient that can be used to create a variety of homemade CBD products. CBD isolate powder can be mixed with food and drinks or added to personal care products such as lotions and creams.

About this brand

Hemp Worldwide is a boutique CBD hemp flower farm located in southern Oregon. We specialize in sourcing rare and exotic genetics and providing our customers with the largest variety of farm fresh CBD hemp flower.