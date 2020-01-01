 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kush Hemp E1 Strain | CBD Hemp Flower

by Hemp Worldwide Farms

Hemp Worldwide Farms Cannabis Flower Kush Hemp E1 Strain | CBD Hemp Flower
$30.00MSRP

About this product

The first of our 2019 harvest and our most popular, the Kush Hemp E1 indica dominant strain. The bud structure is crazy dense with medium-to-large swollen nugs stinking of OG / Bubba Kush, with some phenos having a fruity undertone.

About this strain

Kush Hemp

Bred by Sovereign Fields, Kush Hemp is a CBD-dominant strain that crosses a Pre-98 Bubba Kush with an unknown CBD cultivar. Buds grow tight and dense with a light green hue. The strain holds onto the tasty terpene profile of OG Kush and adds wood, citrus, and gas smells. If you love OG genetics, this is your opportunity to try out a CBD cultivar.

About this brand

Hemp Worldwide is a boutique CBD hemp flower farm located in southern Oregon. We specialize in sourcing rare and exotic genetics and providing our customers with the largest variety of farm fresh CBD hemp flower.