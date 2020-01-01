 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lifter Strain | CBD Hemp Flower

by Hemp Worldwide Farms

About this product

The Lifter strain flavor is sweet and funky, with some hints of fuel. The buds are medium size with good structure and a nice green color. A balance of relaxation and elevation.

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

About this brand

Hemp Worldwide is a boutique CBD hemp flower farm located in southern Oregon. We specialize in sourcing rare and exotic genetics and providing our customers with the largest variety of farm fresh CBD hemp flower.