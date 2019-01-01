About this product
New for 2019 is the NY CBD Diesel strain. Lab tested at 16.84% CBD, this flower has a smell unlike anything else we have grown. Lighter in color and giving off a heavy citrus aroma, the NY CBD Diesel has quickly become a staff favorite. While the bud structure isn’t as dense as our flagship Kush Hemp strain, we don’t think that anyone will be disappointed with this unique flower.
Hemp Worldwide Farms
Hemp Worldwide Farms
Hemp Worldwide is a boutique CBD hemp flower farm located in southern Oregon. We specialize in sourcing rare and exotic genetics and providing our customers with the largest variety of farm fresh CBD hemp flower.