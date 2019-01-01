 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
NY CBD Diesel Strain | CBD Hemp Flower

by Hemp Worldwide Farms

by Hemp Worldwide Farms
Hemp Worldwide Farms Cannabis Flower NY CBD Diesel Strain | CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

New for 2019 is the NY CBD Diesel strain. Lab tested at 16.84% CBD, this flower has a smell unlike anything else we have grown. Lighter in color and giving off a heavy citrus aroma, the NY CBD Diesel has quickly become a staff favorite. While the bud structure isn’t as dense as our flagship Kush Hemp strain, we don’t think that anyone will be disappointed with this unique flower.

About this brand

Hemp Worldwide is a boutique CBD hemp flower farm located in southern Oregon. We specialize in sourcing rare and exotic genetics and providing our customers with the largest variety of farm fresh CBD hemp flower.