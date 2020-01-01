 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Special Sauce Strain | CBD Hemp Flower

by Hemp Worldwide Farms

The Special Sauce strain has a floral aroma and flaunts pretty orange hairs with glistening frosted leaves. The buds are medium sized with nice structure, some of our best looking buds!

Special Sauce

Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.

Hemp Worldwide is a boutique CBD hemp flower farm located in southern Oregon. We specialize in sourcing rare and exotic genetics and providing our customers with the largest variety of farm fresh CBD hemp flower.