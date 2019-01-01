 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. HEMPER HENNY BONG V2

HEMPER HENNY BONG V2

by Hemper

Write a review
Hemper Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes HEMPER HENNY BONG V2

$59.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Hennything is possible with the v2 Henny Rig! Since our first collaboration in 2018, the HEMPER Henny Gang or Die rig has remained both a team and a fan favorite. For good reason – its modeled after an iconic bottle that functions just as good as it looks. Made from extra thick glass, featuring a base mounted showerhead perc, and gold printing, it's not just rugged, it's as smooth as the bottle it resembles. Style meets function with this unique, HEMPER exclusive design and belongs in any glass head's collection. Cop it while you can!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hemper Logo
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99. We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!