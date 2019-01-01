About this product
The HEMPER Notes Pre-Roll Cones features our very own HEMPER Notes Luxury Rolling Papers, perfectly rolled up with a filter tip, ready to pack! Each pack comes with 3 pre-rolled cones. Made from the finest natural ingredients, they don't just make for a smooth smoke, they make a serious statement. Notes burn slow and smooth. Our super-fine organic hemp & natural non-toxic soy coloring provides not just a smooth smoke but a slow and even burn to allow you to savor your Notes session.
