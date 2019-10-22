nycstoner
on October 22nd, 2019
Will never worry about breaking a glass piece long as one of these is underneath. a must have i hope they come out with more designs.
All new original HEMPER Shock Absorbant glass pads are fresh in! Coming in 5 different styles, you don't want to miss out on these!
