The popularity of a bent neck design offers BOTH aesthetic and functional qualities. Add a kinked neck and your piece is ready to recycle water, unlike any glass you've ever owned. Aesthetically, a bent neck offers a unique look to your glass piece, while functionally, it moves the mouthpiece further from the heat source. The bent neck also doubles as a splash guard. Not only does this prevent accidental water inhalation, but the design modifications also create a smooth airflow that regulates the heat with the water. The Whistler rig ranges from Red to Yellow to Teal! Check out all the different colors and pick the one that suits you best. Stands 6.5“ inches tall and features a 14mm female joint. Tobacco bowl included.
