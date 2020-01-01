About this product
Red, white and black drop swirl shea butter and hemp soap with robust and delicious cherry-almond fragrance. Each bar is marked with our leaf stamp so you know you are getting the real 420 Soap brand and not a knock-off. Vegan, cruelty free, and non-GMO. Fan comments: "Smells sweet like cherry Laffy Taffy." "It feels like a bubble bath without the hassle." "It took me back to riding my bike to the carryout to get candy when I was a kid." Ingredients: Saponified oils of coconut, olive, shea butter, grapeseed, castor, non-GMO canola and hemp, fragrance, soy wax, mica.
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.