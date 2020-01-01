 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
HempExCo 420 Soap - Cherry Pie

by HempExCo

$7.99MSRP

About this product

Red, white and black drop swirl shea butter and hemp soap with robust and delicious cherry-almond fragrance. Each bar is marked with our leaf stamp so you know you are getting the real 420 Soap brand and not a knock-off. Vegan, cruelty free, and non-GMO. Fan comments: "Smells sweet like cherry Laffy Taffy." "It feels like a bubble bath without the hassle." "It took me back to riding my bike to the carryout to get candy when I was a kid." Ingredients: Saponified oils of coconut, olive, shea butter, grapeseed, castor, non-GMO canola and hemp, fragrance, soy wax, mica.

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

Welcome to HempExCo! HempExCo brands deliver quality and convenience to you in every product. A pharmacist is on staff to research, develop and compound your products and answer your questions. Our products are non-GMO, cruelty-free, third-party lab tested, vegan, and zero THC. We use raw product farmed organically in Colorado to give you the purest CBD possible that is contaminant free. We use proprietary blends of long- and fast-acting CBD for combined relief types. We also use water-soluble and oil-soluble CBD depending on the product requirements. As always, HempExCo offers free shipping on all orders over $40.