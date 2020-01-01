Welcome to HempExCo! HempExCo brands deliver quality and convenience to you in every product. A pharmacist is on staff to research, develop and compound your products and answer your questions. Our products are non-GMO, cruelty-free, third-party lab tested, vegan, and zero THC. We use raw product farmed organically in Colorado to give you the purest CBD possible that is contaminant free. We use proprietary blends of long- and fast-acting CBD for combined relief types. We also use water-soluble and oil-soluble CBD depending on the product requirements. As always, HempExCo offers free shipping on all orders over $40.