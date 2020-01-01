 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
HempExCo 420 Soap - Grape Ape

$7.99MSRP

About this product

A brown, yellow and green drop swirled soap inspired by relaxing indica-dominant Grape Ape. Each bar is marked with our leaf stamp so you know you are getting the real 420 Soap brand and not a knock-off. Vegan, cruelty free and non-GMO. Fan comments: "Smells like Grape Crush." "Reminds me of popsicles in summer." Ingredients: Saponified oils of coconut, olive, shea butter, grapeseed, castor, non-GMO canola and hemp, fragrance, soy wax, mica.

Grape Ape

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

Welcome to HempExCo! HempExCo brands deliver quality and convenience to you in every product. A pharmacist is on staff to research, develop and compound your products and answer your questions. Our products are non-GMO, cruelty-free, third-party lab tested, vegan, and zero THC. We use raw product farmed organically in Colorado to give you the purest CBD possible that is contaminant free. We use proprietary blends of long- and fast-acting CBD for combined relief types. We also use water-soluble and oil-soluble CBD depending on the product requirements. As always, HempExCo offers free shipping on all orders over $40.